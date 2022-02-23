You'll pay over $100 at other stores. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available in Oil-Rubbed Bronze at this price.
- ETL listed
- adjustable chain link
- includes eco-friendly 4W LED bulb
- Model: JYL7437A
Published 24 min ago
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Overstock.com
- handcrafted glass shade
- on-off foot switch
- includes one 4W LED bulb
- Model: JYL8006A
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 17" x 17" x 60"
- cool touch LED bulb
- includes linen drum shade
- Model: JYL3057A
Apply coupon code "EY76VBY6" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Nowes via Amazon.
- measures 9.4" in diameter
- 6,000K daylight white
- IP54 waterproof
- 1,800 lumens
- CRI 90+
Save on almost 500 pieces, including furniture, art, decor, planters, hardware, and more. Shop Now at CB2
- Select smaller items ship free. Otherwise, shipping starts at $4.95.
Shop and save on art and wall decor, kitchen and dining, rugs, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Opt for pickup to save at least $6.99 on shipping; orders over $99 ship free.
Apply coupon code "WKXTF7T9" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- In 6000k Daylight White at this price.
- Sold by Nowes via Amazon.
- 2,100-lumens
- IP54 waterproof rating
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Shop over 30 tools from Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
Shop over 1,900 household appliances from Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, Maytag, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
It's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Lowe's
- hard body construction
- telescoping handle
- Model: TBL-CT-61-14
