- measures 50" x 26" x 15.5"
- outdoor or indoor use
- lightweight resin construction
- comes w/ water pump, connections, & 6-ft. cord
- Model: 88G73
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Over 200 styles are discounted, with a vast array of wood, plastic, stone, tiling, and more on offer. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Winston Brands Plastic Interlocking Deck Tile 6-Pack for $18.99 ($10 off).
Save a wide selection of pergola kits. Shop Now at Home Depot
- These kits do not include the pictured lumber.
- Pictured is the Toja Grid 8-Ft. x 12-Ft. Pergola Kit for $512 (low by $18).
Shop more than 7,000 discounted open-box items, including lamps, lights, chandeliers, ceiling fans, small furniture, decor, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Open-Boxed 52" Casa Delta-Wing Bronze Outdoor Ceiling Fan pictured for $200 ($50 less than retail-boxed)
- Many items receive free shipping, otherwise, shipping adds $5, or is free on orders of $49 or more.
Discounts on a selection of chandeliers, table lamps, pendant lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Sandoval 14 3/4" Wide Bronze Pendant Light for $79.98 ($40 off).
It's a savings of $130 off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 27 1/2" x 11 1/2" x 13"
- holds 5 to 7 gallons of water
- built-in LED accent light
- cast resin construction
- Model: R5947
Shop ceiling fans including indoor, outdoor, remote control, fans with lights, fans without lights, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Casa Vieja 52" Tempra Oil Rubbed Bronze LED Ceiling Fan for $125 (half off).
