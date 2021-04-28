It's a savings of $130 off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 27 1/2" x 11 1/2" x 13"
- holds 5 to 7 gallons of water
- built-in LED accent light
- cast resin construction
- Model: R5947
Expires 5/24/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Save on string lights, projectors, and a few other varieties of Christmas lighting accessories in this sale. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Celebrations 11.5-Foot LED String Lights in Cool White for $1.29 ($9 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
It's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Satin Nickel.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $6.74 shipping charge.
- acrylic shade can be adjusted vertically and horizontally
- uses CFL, incandescent, and LED bulbs
- Model: 3677-22
Apply coupon code "XUU8WBYM" for a total savings of $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Rainbow.
- Sold by F.Z Direct via Amazon.
- 180° rotation
- HD glass lens
- 5V 5W USB power supply
- Model: CHD-002
These are great prices for rugs in these sizes – similar rugs start around $30 elsewhere, saving you at least $12 and as much as $20. Buy Now at IKEA
- Search "20470047" to find the 5x7' option for $17.99.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but curbside pickup may be available.
Shop more than 7,000 discounted open-box items, including lamps, lights, chandeliers, ceiling fans, small furniture, decor, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Open-Boxed 52" Casa Delta-Wing Bronze Outdoor Ceiling Fan pictured for $200 ($50 less than retail-boxed)
- Many items receive free shipping, otherwise, shipping adds $5, or is free on orders of $49 or more.
Discounts on a selection of chandeliers, table lamps, pendant lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Sandoval 14 3/4" Wide Bronze Pendant Light for $79.98 ($40 off).
Shop ceiling fans including indoor, outdoor, remote control, fans with lights, fans without lights, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Casa Vieja 52" Tempra Oil Rubbed Bronze LED Ceiling Fan for $125 (half off).
Shop over 500 different outdoor lighting options from wall lights to pendant lights and everything in between. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Urban Barn Collection 13" High Black Outdoor Wall Light for $40 (half off).
- Many items receive free shipping, otherwise, shipping adds $5, or is free on orders of $49 or more.
