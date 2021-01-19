Save 20% off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- Available in Bronze.
- built-in LED accent light
- includes water pump and 15-foot cord
- weighs 25 lbs.
- Model: V7990
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $10 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- bronze and stone finish
Save $40 off list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- LED light cluster
- water pump & 5ft long cord
- Model: 17V92
It's $70 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 35" x 15" x 16 1/2"
- 3 tiers of water bowls
- faux rustic stone finish
- cast resin construction
- includes water pump and 6-ft. power cord
That's $50 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 33" x 14" x 13"
- includes fountain water pump and 9-foot cord
- Model: R6373
Shop and save on a selection of fountains in all shapes and sizes. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the John Timberland 25" Waterfall High Modern Fountain with LED Light for $159.95 ($40 off).
Apply coupon code "23SOEX4B" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White.
- Sold by lfxbb via Amazon.
- adjustable color temperature
- dimmable
- built-in 176-piece LED
- up to 3,100 lumens
- 30,000 hour lifespan
- remote and app controlled
- 0.93" slim design
- dust-proof
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes numbers 0 to 9 (three of each)
- two 14V lamps
- Model: 31310BK
With over 7,000 pieces to choose from, and prices from $12, there is something to suit everyone's taste here. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the PTM Images Contemporary Watercolor 4 Framed Print for $44.97 ($105 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Save $170 off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- It's available in Brown.
- measures 43.5" H x 29.25" W x 33.5" D
- faux leather upholstery
- 360° swivel open circle base
- adjustable headrest
- self-storing footrest
- supports up to 300-lbs.
- Model: 64P65
It's the New Year, so let the light in. As BTS sings, "Light it up like Dynamite!" Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured are the Seymore Touch Table Lamps USB Ports and LED Bulbs 2-pack for $109.95 ($30 off).
- Shipping adds $5, or get free shipping on $49 or more.
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 26" x 23"
- faux stone finish with magnesium oxide mantel
- steel interior bowl for wood burning
- includes screen cover and poker
- Model: 88F13
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- 16 color options
- (4) 6.5W built-in LEDs
- remote with dimming option
- includes Velcro
Save $50 off list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- includes real river rocks
- copper finish
- water fountain pump & 10ft cord
- Model: M3249
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 32" x 32" x 24"
- uses propane gas
- includes lava rocks
- 50,000 BTU output
- Model: 79V07
That's $100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- Available in Bronze or Black. (Click "More Options" to view Black.)
- uses 3 maximum 60W standard base bulbs (not included)
- 3 lantern style lights in champagne hammered glass
- wet location outdoor rated
- Model: 90537
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- folding legs
- includes steel log holder grate, screen mesh spark gurad lid, and a fire poker
- Model: 79D60
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lamps Plus
|20%
|--
|$160
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register