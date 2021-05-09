Joby GripTight POV Kit for $10

That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- removable handle pivots 180°
- pPin joint GoPro accessory connection compatible with Android and iOS (see pull-down menu for full list of available devices)
- Bluetooth
- Model: JB01479
Save up to $50 on a selection of cases for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, and LG Phoenix Plus. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- Pictured is the OtterBox Defender Series Case and Holster for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G for $10 (low by $20).
That's the best deal we could find by $17. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the shipping fee (around $9).
- powers tools and charges mobile devices
- 4 LED status indicators
- Model: BCB001K
Apply coupon code "FCUXX6N3" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Renhoo via Amazon.
- active noise cancellation
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: SK-BH-M97
That's a savings of $33 off list after applying coupon code "WLK332NA". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or White.
- Sold by Baseus US Tech via Amazon.
- supports SCP, FCP, QC 3.0, PD 3.0, and AFC fast charging protocol
- USB 1.5A, USB-C 1.5A, and USB-C 3.25A ports
- foldable pins
- Model: BS-S915
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48MP/16MP/2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: OPIN2019BULR
That's the best price we could find by $50. (It also ties the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
Shop discounted hard drives, laptops, cameras, accessories, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
- Pictured is the LaCie 5TB Rugged USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C External Hard Drive for $169.99 (low by $10).
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black.
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- Model: PAFV0001US
