New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Joby Action Grip
$4.95 $18
free shipping

It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 3-prong mount
  • Model: JB01350
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Camera Accessories B&H Photo Video Joby
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 72% -- $5 Buy Now