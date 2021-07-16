Jamo S 809 5.0 Home Cinema Pack for $449

That's a savings of $867 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Jamo S 809 Dolby Atmos Floorstanding Speaker Pair
- Jamo S 810 SUB 10
- Jamo S 81 CEN Center Speaker
- Jamo S 801 Bookshelf Speaker Pair
- Model: 1064325 I
That is the best price we could find now by $81, and it ties the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama
- includes wireless subwoofer, four satellite speakers, and one center unit speaker
- spun copper IMG cones
- satellite/center channel frequency response of 110Hz to 23kHz
- subwoofer frequency response of 38Hz to 120Hz
- Model: 1069074
That's $631 under the best price we could find for these components separately elsewhere. Buy Now at BuyDig
- RP-600M Bookshelf Speaker Pair
- RP-6000F Floorstanding Speakers Pair
- R-120SW Subwoofer
- RP-500C Center-Channel Speaker
- Pyle Bluetooth Amplifier Receiver System and CD Player
- Model: E10KLPRP600MEB
It's the best price we could find by $212. Buy Now at eBay
- CD & USB sources
- FM radio
- bass blast & echo control
- LED lighting
- Model: OK99
Shop over 30 speakers, sets, and pairs. Shop Now at Adorama
- Pictured is the Jamo S 803 Dolby Atmos Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $109 (low by $70).
That's the best price we could find for any color by $100. Buy Now at Adorama
- Available in Lake Placid Blue.
- maple fretboard
- Player Series pickups
- 2-point tremolo bridge
- bridge pickup tone control
- Model: 0144570502
That's $441 less than the best price at Amazon. Buy Now at Adorama
- elevation channel for Dolby Atmos
- Main Channel: 6.5" Copper Spun Magnetically Shielded IMG Woofers
- Height Channel: 5.25" Copper Spun Magnetically Shielded IMG Woofers
- rear-firing bass reflex ports
- Model: R-625FA
That's the lowest price we could find by $71. Buy Now at Adorama
- single cutaway body
- slim C mahogany neck
- 2-way truss rod
- side-mounted preamp and tuner
- solid spruce top
- torrefied merbau fingerboard
- Model: DAPCSG200DCBAP
That's the best price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" Soft Dome Tweeter
- 5" Polyfiber Woofer
- Model: 1064328
Save $334 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Available in Black.
- 150-rated watt output (300W peak)
- 31Hz to 120Hz frequency response
- Model: 1060954
Save $100 off list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 32 to 125 Hz frequency response
- 150 watts RMS power (300 peak)
- 10" woofer
- phase switch
- Model: 1068180
