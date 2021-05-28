Jamo S 801 Bookshelf Speakers Pair for $99

That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Adorama
- Frequency response of 76Hz - 26kHz
- 1" Soft Dome Tweeter
- 4" Polyfiber Woofer
- Model: 1064329
That's $268 less than buying them separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Adorama
- Available in Walnut.
- includes floorstanding speaker pair, center speaker, and bookshelf speaker pair
- Model: 1064578 B
That's the best price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" Soft Dome Tweeter
- 5" Polyfiber Woofer
- Model: 1064328
That's the best price we could find by $78. Buy Now at Adorama
- 36Hz to 180Hz frequency response
- 10" polyfiber woofer
- Model: 1064606
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" soft dome tweeter
- dual 4" polyfiber woofers
- WaveGuide acoustic technology
- seamless magnetic grille
Save on nearly 20 refurbished items from JBL and AKG. Shop Now at Harman Audio
- These items are covered by Harman’s 30-day return guarantee.
- Pictured is the Refurb JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $134.99 ($45 less than buying it new elsewhere).
That's $260 under the best price we could find for a new pair and the lowest we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at JBL
- A 1-year JBL warranty applies.
- 5.25” woofer
- 1" tweeter
- recommended amp power of 20W to 100W
- 90Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: CONTROLXBLKAM
Celebrate Klipsch's 75th with deals on a wide range of speakers and home theater bundles. Shop Now at Adorama
- Pictured is the Klipsch R-625FA Floorstanding Speaker for $517. ($172 off)
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to get $9 under our April mention and it's the best price we've seen. You'd pay $79 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth compatibility
- visual confirmation lights
- single connection to your TV
- dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Adorama
- This is currently backordered, but can be purchased at this price for delivery when available.
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
That's $251 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328 feet
Save on thousands of items including computers, cameras and accessories, drones, home electronics, and much more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Shipping starts around $3.75, but many items ship free.
That's $49 under our last mention and a low by $99 today. Buy Now at Adorama
- includes wireless subwoofer, four satellite speakers, and one center unit speaker
- spun copper IMG cones
- satellite/center channel frequency response of 110Hz to 23kHz
- subwoofer frequency response of 38Hz to 120Hz
- Model: 1069074
