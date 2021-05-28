Jamo J 10 SUB 300W 10" Subwoofer for $125
New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Jamo J 10 SUB 300W 10" Subwoofer
$125 $459
free shipping

Save $334 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama

Tips
  • Available in Black.
Features
  • 150-rated watt output (300W peak)
  • 31Hz to 120Hz frequency response
  • Model: 1060954
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Speakers Adorama Jamo
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Adorama 72% -- $125 Buy Now