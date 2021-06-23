Jamo C 910 10" Powered Subwoofer for $199

Save $100 off list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 32 to 125 Hz frequency response
- 150 watts RMS power (300 peak)
- 10" woofer
- phase switch
- Model: 1068180
-
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
It's $236 under list, and back at the best price we've seen. It's a current low by $100. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" soft dome tweeter
- 3 5" polyfiber woofers
- Dolby Atmos ready
- Model: 1064325
That's the best price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" Soft Dome Tweeter
- 5" Polyfiber Woofer
- Model: 1064328
That's $268 less than buying them separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Adorama
- Available in Walnut.
- includes floorstanding speaker pair, center speaker, and bookshelf speaker pair
- Model: 1064578 B
Save $334 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Available in Black.
- 150-rated watt output (300W peak)
- 31Hz to 120Hz frequency response
- Model: 1060954
Save on nearly 20 refurbished items from JBL and AKG. Shop Now at Harman Audio
- These items are covered by Harman’s 30-day return guarantee.
- Pictured is the Refurb JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $134.99 ($45 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Clip the on page coupon to get a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and. the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Pewter.
- Sold by Ultimate Electronics via Amazon.
- suitable for 5" to 6" recessed can lighting
- app controlled w/ iOS or Android devices
- install into standard E26 light sockets or fixtures
- Model: C01-BR30MSP
Save on several types of speakers, including outdoor, Bluetooth, waterproof, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Orders over $75 bag free shipping, otherwise a $7.95 fee applies.
- Pictured is the Beats Pill+ Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $159.99 + $30 Kohl's Cash (low by $20, thanks to the Kohl's Cash).
- You'll get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. Redeemable online or in-store June 21 - July 4.
Save on a range of speakers priced up to $530 off. Shop Now at JBL
- JBL Studio 520C 150W Center-Channel Loudspeaker for $109.99 (pictured, $240 off)
- JBL Studio 530 Bookshelf Speakers for $249.99 ($350 off)
- JBL Studio 590 Floorstanding Speaker for $469.99 ($530 off)
- JBL Studio 550P 10" Powered Subwoofer for $199.99 ($400 off)
Save on a selection of 15 Garmin smartwatches. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Garmin Venu SQ GPS smartwatch for $150 ($50 off).
Save sitewide on audio & video, headphones & wireless, smart home items, and much more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more add free shipping.
Shop a range of backup cams from $59.99. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Boyo VTL402CLS Backup Cam for $59.99 (low by $7).
Save on surge protectors, protection modules, power strips, power supplies, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Panamax Power360 P360-Dock for $39.99 ($10 off).
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" soft dome tweeter
- dual 4" polyfiber woofers
- WaveGuide acoustic technology
- seamless magnetic grille
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Adorama
- Frequency response of 76Hz - 26kHz
- 1" Soft Dome Tweeter
- 4" Polyfiber Woofer
- Model: 1064329
That's the best price we could find by $78. Buy Now at Adorama
- 36Hz to 180Hz frequency response
- 10" polyfiber woofer
- Model: 1064606
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Crutchfield
|33%
|--
|$199
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register