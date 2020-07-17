New
Focus Camera · 1 hr ago
JAM Ultra True Wireless Earbuds
$27 $100
free shipping

That's a $3 drop from our April mention and the best price we could find by $13. (Most stores charge at least $50.) Buy Now at Focus Camera

Tips
  • They're available in four colors (Black pictured).
Features
  • includes charging case
  • 30-foot Bluetooth range
  • Built-in mic for taking calls
  • Sweat-resistance materials
  • Up to 3 hours of playback
  • Model: HX-EP910
  • Expires 7/17/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
Expired Offers

expired
Focus Camera · 2 mos ago
Jam Ultra True Wireless Earbuds
$30 $100
free shipping

Get your jam on with these sweet earbuds. It's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Focus Camera

Tips
  • Available in four colors (Black pictured).
Features
  • 30-foot Bluetooth range
  • includes charging case
  • Model: HX-EP910
