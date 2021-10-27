That's the best deal we could find by $106. Buy Now at Lowe's
- can charge up to 7 different devices simultaneously
- Model: JAE5501SP100
Clip the on page coupon for a $100 savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by oasislandUS via Amazon.
- measures 10.87" x 7.44" x 5.91" overall
- AC outlet
- 3 USB 5V/2.1A ports
- USB 5V/3A 9V/2A port
- DC 5.5 output and DC 3.5 input
- recharge via wall outlet, car outlet, or solar panel (not included)
- LED light
- Model: BS100
It's $34 under list price. There's also a 9-outlet option which is $27 off list. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in Black or White.
- 12 AC outlets
- 2 smart USB outlets
That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3700 rated watts and 4500 peak watts
- 5–20R 120V duplex household outlet, a RV-Ready Tt-30R 30A outlet, and 2 USB outlets
- remote start key fob (works up to 260ft away)
Apply code "AFF20w" to save $26. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- built-in MPPT control module
- monocrystalline silicon cell
- LED charge indicator
- includes mouting hardware
Save up to half off a range of security cameras, speakers, smart watches, hubs, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Google Nest Hub 7" Smart Display for $39.99 ($50 off).
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on 50 items from Swann, Google, SimpliSafe, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the 1st-Gen. Google Nest Hub Smart Assistant for $39.99 ($50 off).
Whirlpool fridges start from $649, LGs from $699, and Samsungs from $799 – many discounts appear in-cart. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the LG 20.2-cu ft Top-Freezer Refrigerator for $699 ($78 off).
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
You'd pay $404 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 880-Watt hours
- 2,000 Peak power output
- After 500 cycles, it will still have more than 80% capacity
- Model: JAE8802SP100
That's $27 under Home Depot's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with Jackery Explorer 300/500/1000/1500 power station (sold separately)
- 1 USB-C (5V, 3A) port
- 1 USB-A (5V, 2.4A) port
