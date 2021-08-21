Jack Post Wooden Park Bench for $230
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Jack Post Wooden Park Bench
$230 $280
That's a savings of $50 off list and the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • Indonesian hardwood
  • measures about 47.25" x 28.75" x 40.25"
  • Model: JPC-503GR-JE
