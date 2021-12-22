That's $30 under our August mention, $80 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Indonesian hardwood
- measures about 47.25" x 28.75" x 40.25"
- Model: JPC-503GR-JE
-
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
It's a savings of $150 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Available in Grey (pictured), Cream, or Beige.
- twin size sleeper
- 2 accent pillows
- 2 USB ports
- Model: CRMTS1YU2516
It's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at Lowe's
- removable cover
- 5 adjustable backrest positions
- use independently or with a sofa
- padded with recycled cotton and linen cover
- Model: WF-HW63375RE-LA
Choose from over 20 chairs, with prices starting from $169. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Titan Prestige Faux Leather Reclining Massage Chair w/ 3D Massage and BlueTooth Speakers for $2199 (low by $2,800).
It's the lowest price we could find by $48 at another office supply store. Buy Now at Staples
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $9.99 shipping fee. Alternatively, shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- swivel-tilt
- cable control seat plate
- measures 45.25" x 27" x 30.5"
- Model: 60028
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- storage rack
- 60 1" CR-V bits
- ratchet handle
- 23 screwdrivers
- 6 nut driver bits
- 2 offset screwdrivers
- 8 precision screwdrivers
- Model: DR160145
That's $15 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Drop forged steel
- Double dipped grip handles
- Model: H180107-2
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- supports up to 750-lb. of workload
- collapsible metal legs
- anti-slip rubber pad
- Model: STST60997
Christmas string lights start from 79 cents, work gloves start from $9.99, and hand tools from $10.49, among other discounts. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|28%
|$230 (exp 3 mos ago)
|$200
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register