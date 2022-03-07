After coupon code "REFURB15", it's $54 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- active noise cancellation
- wireless charging
- up to 6 hours of call time
- Model: 100-95500900-NRC
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Apply coupon code "PREZDAY15" to get this deal. That's $45 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant voice command
- grip coating
- active noice-cancellation
- 4 mics
- includes charging case
- Model: 100-99093004-15
Apply coupon code "REFURB15" to get this deal. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've ever seen. It's $98 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- Available in Gray (pictured)
or Black.
- 12mm drivers
- up to 25 hours of use
- Model: 100-99190000-NRC
