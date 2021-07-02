Jabra Talk 45 Bluetooth Headset for $25
New
eBay · 20 mins ago
Certified Refurb Jabra Talk 45 Bluetooth Headset
$25 $80
free shipping

That's $41 less than you'd pay for a new one at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Jabra via eBay.
Features
  • dedicated button for Siri and Google assistant
  • up to 6 hours of battery on a single charge
  • HD voice and 2 microphone noise cancellation technology
  • Model: 100-99800900-02
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Bluetooth Headsets eBay Jabra
Refurbished
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 68% -- $25 Buy Now