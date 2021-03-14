New
eBay · 23 mins ago
Certified Refurb Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds
$120 $230
free shipping

That's $100 less than the best price we could find for a new pair of these wireless earbuds. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Jabra via eBay
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
Features
  • fully adjustable noise-cancellation w/ HearThrough
  • semi-open design with pressure relief vents
  • 12mm speakers
  • Model: 100-99190000-NRC
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Jabra
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 47% -- $120 Buy Now