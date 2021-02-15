It's the lowest price we could find by $73. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- Available in Navy.
- They are also available in Mint for $28.99. (Search "164495399644" to find them.)
- up to 9 hours of battery life
- wireless range up to 33 feet
- Model: 100-99040000-20
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Use coupon code "PREZDAY20" to get this price, which is $49 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Titanium Black.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- noise cancellation
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- Model: 100-99000070-02
That's a $5 drop from last week and the best price we've seen. (They're $64 less than you'd pay for a new pair.)
Update: Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Jabra via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Available in Copper Blue.
- Apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to see this price.
- sweat- and dust-resistant
- built-in microphone
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- includes 3 sets of silicone EarGels
- Model: 100-99010000-NRC
That's the best price we've seen in any condition, and $86 less than you'd pay for a new set. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- 4-microphone technology
- up to 28-hour battery life (7.5 hours per charge)
- active noise cancellation
- works with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant
- Model: 100-99090000-02
Use code "PREZDAY20" to get this deal. That's $36 under our last mention of this refurb in August, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- A 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Bluetooth
- IP57 waterproof rating
- charging case
- 7.5 hours playback on full charge (28 hours total w/ charging case)
You'd pay $60 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- This price is for members only.
- 19 hours' battery life
- charging case
- Model: T220
It's $4 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find today by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- swivel, folding design
- Model: MDRZX110/BLK
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
That's $32 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dauntlessdeals via eBay.
- Bike not included.
- suitable for most bikes & wheel sizes
- adjustable front roller
- 3 wide HDPE rollers & durable nylon belt
- Model: USAA0-0460143
