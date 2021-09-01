Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Sport Earbuds for $31
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Sport Earbuds
$31 $100
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to get this deal. That's $19 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Jabra via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • sweat- and dust-resistant
  • built-in microphone
  • 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
  • includes 3 sets of silicone EarGels
  • Model: 100-99010000-15
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Jabra
Refurbished Top Tech Mac Popularity: 3/5 Under $50
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 69% -- $31 Buy Now