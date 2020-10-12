New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
JVC 55" 4K Flat LED UHD Roku Smart Television
$248 $400
free shipping

That's $152 off list and get the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Roku TV (with access to Hulu, Netflix, HBO Now, more)
  • 3840 x 2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Model: LT-55MAW595
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Walmart JVC
LED 55" 4K Flat Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 37% $300 (exp 7 mos ago) $248 Buy Now