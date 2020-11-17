New
eBay · 1 hr ago
JEGS Performance Products 2-in-1 Foldable Creeper and Seat
$32 $35
free shipping

It's $11 less than buying it from JEGS Performance direct. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by JEGS Performance via eBay.
Features
  • 36" x 17" creeper mode
  • 15" x 17" seat mode
  • 6 swivel casters
  • padded body and headrest
  • 300-lb. weight capacity
  • Model: 81165
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Automotive eBay JEGS
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 8% $29 (exp 1 yr ago) $32 Buy Now