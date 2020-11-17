New
eBay · 46 mins ago
JEGS 100-Piece Screwdriver & Bit Set
$22 $30
free shipping

That's around $15 less than buying from any other JEGS storefront. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by JEGS Performance via eBay.
Features
  • chrome vanadium steel screwdriver blades and bits
  • double-injected handles
  • includes 33 magnetic screwdrivers, 60 bits, 6 nut drivers, ratchet handle, and storage rack
  • Model: 81384
  • UPC: 889944125426
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Screwdrivers eBay JEGS
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
JEGS 100 Piece Screwdriver & Bit Set with Storage Rack 81384
$27 $30

It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 100...
  • Chrome Vanadium Steel Screwdriver Blades &...
  • Black & Yellow Double-Injected...
  • (1) Ratchet...
  • (33) Magnetic...
  • Model: 81384
  • UPC: 889944125426

Verified: 11/17/2020 · Save $3 off list

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 26% -- $22 Buy Now
Amazon 10% -- $27 Check Price