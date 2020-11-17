That's around $15 less than buying from any other JEGS storefront. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by JEGS Performance via eBay.
- chrome vanadium steel screwdriver blades and bits
- double-injected handles
- includes 33 magnetic screwdrivers, 60 bits, 6 nut drivers, ratchet handle, and storage rack
- Model: 81384
- UPC: 889944125426
Published 46 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
That's a low by. $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $3.46 shipping charge.
- part of 10X magnetic screw lock system
- impact ready bits with FlexTorq
- reflex core allows 2" bits flex up to 15° to reduce breakage
- Model: DWA3PH2IR5
Coupon code "HA59ZDHXH" saves you $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ORIA Direct via Amazon.
- includes 112 specialty bits, screwdriver handle, opening tool,tweezers, flexible shaft, SIM card ejector pin, LCD suction cup, cleaning brush, & cloth
- comes with a nylon organizer bag
Save 63% off the list price by clipping the 10% off on-page coupon and applying code "D7UD8ZSO". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EvanX Tools via Amazon.
- variety of phillips and flathead drivers
- insulated no-slip handle
- carrying case
- Model: VED9913
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 quick-change tips
- 4 sizes for hex, 3 for Phillips, 3 for slotted, and 2 for square head
- cushion grip handle
- Model: SD12N1
You'll save $30 on one but to maximize savings, pick up two for an extra discount and savings of $78 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Scarlet/Black
- Sold by adidas via eBay
That's $6 less than JEGS' direct shipped price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by JEGS Performance via eBay.
- includes mini awls, a selection of screwdrivers, and bits
- Model: 80755
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
