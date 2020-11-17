New
eBay · 46 mins ago
JEGS 99-Piece Tool Set w/ 4-Drawer Carry Case
$45 $50
free shipping

That's $12 less than you'd pay at other JEGS storefronts. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by JEGS Performance via eBay.
Features
  • pliers sets
  • socket sets
  • wrench set
  • hex key set
  • small electrical repair kit
  • Model: 80428
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Hand Tools eBay JEGS
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 10% -- $45 Buy Now