You'll pay at least $12 more at other Jegs storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Jegs Performance via eBay.
- 350-lb. weight capacity
- two folding tool trays
- padded seat
- Model: 81155
-
Published 53 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $17.99, a low by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
Use the on-page coupon to drop the price to $15 less than our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Heavy guage steel construction
- All hardware included
- 400 lbs. capacity
That's the best we've seen and Home Depot charges $2 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip the on-page coupon to bag this price.
- Flexible platform allows different combinations
- All units can stack on top of each other, connected with durable side latches
- Removable covered cups
- Ball-bearing slides
- Heavy-duty metal latches and hinges
- Model: DWST17808
- UPC: 754262241113, 076174712186, 715120147343, 699945342650, 782247634865, 642008698928
Clip the on-page coupon for a savings of $15, making it $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or White.
- Sold by FlexiSpot via Amazon.
- 400-lbs. weight capacity
- includes mounting hardware
- suitable for securing to either wall studs or solid concrete wall
You'd pay at least $12 more from any other JEGS storefront. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by JEGS Performance via eBay.
- pliers, wrench, screwdrivers, mini saw, ratchet driver, bits, electrical tape, and more
- Model: 80454
You'll save $30 on one but to maximize savings, pick up two for an extra discount and savings of $78 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Scarlet/Black
- Sold by adidas via eBay
That's around $15 less than buying from any other JEGS storefront. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by JEGS Performance via eBay.
- chrome vanadium steel screwdriver blades and bits
- double-injected handles
- includes 33 magnetic screwdrivers, 60 bits, 6 nut drivers, ratchet handle, and storage rack
- Model: 81384
- UPC: 889944125426
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's $12 less than you'd pay at other JEGS storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by JEGS Performance via eBay.
- pliers sets
- socket sets
- wrench set
- hex key set
- small electrical repair kit
- Model: 80428
It's $11 less than buying it from JEGS Performance direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by JEGS Performance via eBay.
- 36" x 17" creeper mode
- 15" x 17" seat mode
- 6 swivel casters
- padded body and headrest
- 300-lb. weight capacity
- Model: 81165
That's $6 less than JEGS' direct shipped price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by JEGS Performance via eBay.
- includes mini awls, a selection of screwdrivers, and bits
- Model: 80755
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|--
|$63
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register