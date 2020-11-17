New
eBay · 53 mins ago
JEGS 3-Drawer Mechanics Roller Seat Toolbox
$63
free shipping

You'll pay at least $12 more at other Jegs storefronts. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Jegs Performance via eBay.
Features
  • 350-lb. weight capacity
  • two folding tool trays
  • padded seat
  • Model: 81155
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization eBay JEGS
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $63 Buy Now