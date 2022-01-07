That's $50 less than most stores charge for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 50mm drivers
- flip-up boom mic
- 14-hour battery
- Model: QUANT600
Published 19 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
That's $15 under our mention of a factory-sealed unit yesterday, and the second-best price we've seen in any condition. (Currently it's $30 under the best factory-sealed price we could find.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by My Best Source via eBay.
- 5.8mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- earbuds can be used together or individually
- up to 32 hours of battery life
- includes 3 sizes of eartips, Type-C USB charging cable, & charging case
- Model: 125TWS
That's $10 under our October mention and a $50 savings off list price. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- dual connect
- charging case
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in mic
- Type-C USB charging cable
- Model: JBLT225TWSGHTBLKAM
That's $30 under our September mention, $50 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Verizon
- JBL Pure Bass Sound
- Bluetooth
- 25H Battery
- Dual Connect
- Native Voice Assistant
- Android and iOS Compatible
- Model: 225TWS
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- adaptive noise cancelling
- 3-mic beamforming technology delivers crystal clear calls with all the sound you want
Save on headphones, smart lighting, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured are the Certified Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones for $75 ($95 less than buying new).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees where available, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Apply code "LEN40" to drop the price $6 below our mention in November and save $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- Smart touch control
- Waterproof
- Up to 6 hours of playback time
- Model: LP40
Save up to $80 on a selection of Bose earbuds. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the Bose Sport Earbuds in Baltic Blue for $149 ($30 off).
Find discounts on items like Nest thermostats, smart speakers, smoke alarms and hubs, along with Pixel earbuds, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Pictured is the Google Nest Programmable Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat 2-Pack for $179.99 ($20 less than you'd pay for this quantity elsewhere).
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $149 under our May mention, and $2,199 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i7 2.6GHz quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MC976LL/A
Save on over 140 styles. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's GEL-Scram 6 Running Shoes for $28.15 (low by $32)
Save on big brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Bosch. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw Kit for $202 at checkout (low by $47).
That's $94 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 80W output
- 70 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth 4.2
- optical, HDMI, & USB ports
- Model: JBLBAR20AIOBLKAM
That's a savings of $260 off list price. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- dual 4" (100mm) PolyPlas woofers with Symmetrical Field Geometry (SFG) magnet assembly
- 1" (25mm) high-frequency compression driver surrounded by a glass-filled Bi-Radial horn
- 60Hz-40kHz frequency response
- Model: STUDIO 520CBK
It's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now at JBL
- dual 5.25" woofer cones
- symmetrical field geometry magnet assembly
- 25- to 150-watt suggested amp power range
- Model: 570BK
It's within $3 of the lowest price we've seen and the best price we could find today by $10, although most charge $140 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- swiveling and foldable earcups
- built-in rechargeable battery
- up to 30 hours of playback
- 50mm drivers
- Bluetooth 4.2
- built-in mic
- Model: LIVE500BT
