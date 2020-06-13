That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 8" touchscreen
- Google Assistant compatibility
- 5MP camera
- 60Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: JBLLINKVIEWBLKAM
That's $16 less than what most retailers charge for the Echo Dot alone. Buy Now at Amazon
- This price applies for new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers only.
- better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2
- 4 far-field microphones
Save nearly 30%, provided you score the invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
- You have to request an invitation to preorder as quantities are limited. Not all requests will be granted.
- protects privacy via an action button that wakes up Alexa
- pairs with compatible smartphones via Alexa app
- connects your top contact with speed dial
- scratch- and water-resistant
- all-day battery
Add two to cart and use coupon code "FLEX2PK" to get this all-time low price. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control w/ Alexa
- USB slot
- optional modules, such as night-light or motion sensor
You'll pay at least $5 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- HD video
- motion sensor
- 2-way audio
- Alexa compatible
- Model: RMBL-1809H
Save on speakers, headphones, toys, phone accessories, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Orders over $35 bag free shipping or opt for curbside pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges.
This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home office with an open-box unit from top brands like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and more. These units are basically brand new, just without the original retail packaging, so why pay more for a shiny box? Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on a variety of audio equipment, appliances, computer accessories, toys, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for curbside pickup to dodge shipping fees or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some items under $35 get free shipping.
You can save on a comprehensive range of appliances small and large here including food processors, air purifiers, microwaves, and washers, from many big brands. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.49, or get free shipping with $35 (curbside pickup may also be available).
- It's unclear what the warranty situation here is and it may very from item to item.
That's $30 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year JBL warranty applies.
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- built-in MP3 player w/ touch controls
- 8 hours of wireless playback
- powers on automatically
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- Model: JBLENDURDIVEBLK
Use coupon code "DNJBLX" to drop it to $19 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- IPX5-certified design
- integrated microphone
- 3 ear tip sizes
- 20 hours of backup charge & 15-minute quick charge for 1 hour of use
- Model: JBLFREEXBLKBTAM
It's $50 less than buying a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at JBL
- Available in Black.
- Bluetooth 4.2
- carrying pouch
- touch control
- up to 4 hours of playback on a single charge
It's $20 under what JBL charges direct. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- They're available in Black or White.
- 19 hours of playback
- hands-free
- charging case
- built-in microphone
- Model: 220
