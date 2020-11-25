It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at JBL
- up to 5-hours of playtime on a single charge
- charging case
- 3 sizes of eartips
- Model: 115TWS
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Prices start at $25, save on up to 39 items including on-ear headphones, neck wearable speakers, in-ear earbuds, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
Save $49 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 5.8mm Drivers
- JBL Pure Bass Sound
- up to 4 hours of playback
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- includes charging case
- Model: JBLT120TWSBLKAM
That's $10 off and the best price we've seen for this new addition to the JBL lineup. Buy Now at JBL
- They're available in Black or White.
- 8.6mm drivers powered by JBL QuantumSOUND Signature
- inline voice-focus microphone
- volume slider and mic mute
- Model: QUANTUM50
Save $40 off list price. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- up to 32-hour battery life
- fast pairs to your Android device with a single tap
- Pure Bass sound
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Apply code "AFFCYBER40" to get $28 under our mention from yesterday, $138 off the list price, and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Blinq
- May show minor wear.
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- Model: MWP22AM/A
That's $112 off and tied with a Prime Day deal as the best ever price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- They're available in Blue or Black.
- up to 35 hours of battery
- NFC one-touch
- noise cancellation mode
- ambient mode
- Model: WHCH710N/L
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
Save 10% to 60% on portable speakers, headphones, and much more. Shop Now at JBL
That's $40 off and the best price we've seen for this portable speaker. Buy Now at JBL
- up to 10-hours play time on full charge
- IPX7 waterproof
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3.5mm audio cable input
- Model: JBLCLIP3BLK
That's $100 off and the best price we've seen for these over-the-ear cans. (Several stores are matching this Black Friday price.) Buy Now at JBL
- real time adaptive noise cancellation
- EQ personalization via the JBL Headphones app
- up to 45-hour playtime per charge
- Model: JBLCLUBONEBLKAM
- UPC: 050036368483
While most stores do match this price, it's a great discount at half off; a savings of $100. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 70-20,000 Hz frequency response
- Built-in Bluetooth
- 2 40 watts buil-in amplifiers
- 2 racetrack-shaped drivers
- 1 USB port and 1 HDMI port
Taking the Kohl's Cash into account, that's a low by $15. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed November 28 through December 9.
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- 12-hour battery life
That's $12 under the best price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealparade via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- 50mm Drivers
- Built-In Rechargeable Battery
- Up to 30 Hours of Playback
- Swiveling and Foldable Earcups
- Inline mic
- Model: JBLLIVE500BTBKAM
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Available in Black or Blue.
- includes a charging case
- 3 sizes of eartips and freebit enhancers
- featherweight aluminum construction
- IPX5 water resistant
