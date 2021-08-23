JBL T460bt Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $22
New
SideDeal · 20 mins ago
Refurb JBL T460bt Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones
$22 $60
free shipping

That's at least $30 less than the best price we could find for them new. Choose from Black, Blue, or White. Buy Now at SideDeal

Tips
  • Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Features
  • frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
  • up to 11 hours of playback
  • 32mm dynamic drivers
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • Model: T460bt
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DEALNEWSFS"
  • Expires 8/27/2021
    Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Headphones SideDeal JBL
Mac Under $50
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
SideDeal 63% -- $22 Buy Now
eBay   $20 (exp 9 mos ago) -- Check Price