JBL · 47 mins ago
JBL Studio 570 150W Floorstanding Loudspeaker
$200 $600
That's a whopping $400 off and easily an all time price low. Buy Now at JBL

Features
  • dual 5.25" woofer cones
  • symmetrical field geometry magnet assembly
  • 25- to 150-watt suggested amp power range
  • Model: 570BK
