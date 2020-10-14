That's a whopping $400 off and easily an all time price low. Buy Now at JBL
- dual 5.25" woofer cones
- symmetrical field geometry magnet assembly
- 25- to 150-watt suggested amp power range
- Model: 570BK
Add it to your cart to see the price drop automatically, a low by $140. Buy Now at JBL
- 6.5" woofer
- frequency response of 38Hz to 20kHz
- 8-ohms impedance
Prices start at $25, save on up to 39 items including on-ear headphones, neck wearable speakers, in-ear earbuds, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
It's $99 under what Klipsch charges direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- .75" tweeter
- single 4" high-output woofers
- Model: B-100
Strong discounts on a range of new and refurbished headphones and speakers – over half off the always-popular QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones, for example. Shop Now at eBay
- For refurbs, warranty information will be on the individual product pages.
Save on a variety of earbuds, headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items are refurbs. Warranty information is found on the product pages.
Save on a variety of options including Bluetooth, outdoor, color changing, and docking stations. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Alternatively, orders of $75 or more ship for free.)
- Earn $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spend (it's redeemable October 19 to 25).
That's the best price we could find by $10 and a great deal for a pair of workout-approved buds in general. Buy Now at JBL
- They're available in 5 colors.
- wearable in-ear or behind-the-ear
- in-line 1-button remote with mic
- Model: JBLENDURRUN
That's $2 less than our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at JBL
- Available in several colors (Green pictured).
- 12.5mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- up to 6-hour battery life
- flat cable and single-button remote with mircophone
- Model: JBLT205BTGRNAM
You'd pay $100 elsewhere for them. (They're also the best price we've seen them at.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black pictured)
- 5.8mm Drivers
- JBL Pure Bass Sound
- up to 4 hours of playback
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- includes charging case
- Model: JBLT120TWSBLKAM
Save $25 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black, White, or Blue.
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- up to 11 hours of playback
- 32mm dynamic drivers
- Bluetooth 4.0
- Model: T460BT
Apply coupon code "PRIME" for the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at World Wide Stereo
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- 12.5mm driver
- 19 hr playback
- charging case
- Model: JBLT220TWSBLUAM
This is the lowest price we've seen for these headphones, and while several stores price-match, it beats Walmart's offer by $10. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Available in Black.
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 32mm drivers
- active noise cancelling
- Bluetooth 4.1
- compatible with Siri and Google Now
- up to 12 hours of playback with Bluetooth and noise cancelling
- Model: JBLT600BTNCBLKAM
