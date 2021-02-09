That's a savings of $410 off the list price. Buy Now at JBL
- 300 watts
- sealed enclosure
- 27Hz to 150Hz frequency response
- Model: SUB 550P
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's at least $99 less than you'd pay elsewhere.
Update: It's now $89.95.
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- works in tandem with the tuned bass reflex enclosure
- flexible placement without wires
- bass reflex port design
- 300-watt amp
- Model: JBLSW10BLKAM
Save on a selection of almost 10 stage speakers.
Pictured is the JBL Stage A125C Center Channel Speaker for $119.95 ($180 off).
That's $200 off and the best price we could find.
- This is a single speaker.
- 1" aluminum tweeter with HDI
- dual 8" polycellulose woofers
- 2.5-way design
- 36Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- 91 dB sensitivity
- 6 ohms impedance
- 5-way binding post speaker terminals
- removable grille
- Model: JBLA190
Save on a range of like-new used subwoofers, tower speakers and more from this well-reviewed audiophile brand.
- Shopping subwoofers? Add two to your cart and apply coupon code "GoDual21" to take an extra 5% off.
- All outlet special products are guaranteed to look and perform like-new and carry a 5-year warranty.
Pictured is the SVS Prime Tower Speaker for $399.99 ($200 off)
- Adding a subwoofer to your setup? Check out this unique matching tool.
It's $420 under list price.
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Save $638 off list price.
- 2x S 809 Floorstanding Dolby Atmos Ready Speakers
- Jamo S 83 CEN Center Speaker
- 2x Jamo S 801 Bookshelf Speakers
Save on over 200 items, from headphones to subwoofers - from brands including Bose, Sennheiser, Sonos, and JBL.
Pictured is the Bose Home Speaker 300 Smart Speaker for $199. ($60 off)
- Items are sold by World Wide Stereo via eBay.
That's $36 under our October mention and the lowest price we could find by $9, although most sellers charge at least $100.
- Shipping may vary slightly, depending on color choice.
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- 12.5mm driver
- 19 hours of playback
- charging case
That's a savings of $150 off the list price.
- In Midnight Black.
- Bluetooth 4.2
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- built-in mic
- USB charging port for portable devices
- AC power adapter included
- Model: JBLXTREME2BLKAM
It's $10 under our December mention and the best price we could find today by $10.
- Sold by Harmon via eBay.
- 8" touch screen
- Google Assistant compatibility
- 5MP camera
- 60Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: JBLLINKVIEWBLKAM
It's the lowest price we could find by $10.
- Sold by Best_Deal_Today via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge
- charging case
- Model: 215TWS
