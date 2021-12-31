JBL offers the JBL Studio 530 Bookshelf Speakers for $239.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at JBL
- 25mm high frequency compression driver
- 2 horn covers and 2 port tube inserts
- 45Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- 130mm PolyPlas woofer cone
- neodymium magnet driver
- Model: STUDIO 530BK
-
Expires 12/31/2021
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's a savings of $260 off list price. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- dual 4" (100mm) PolyPlas woofers with Symmetrical Field Geometry (SFG) magnet assembly
- 1" (25mm) high-frequency compression driver surrounded by a glass-filled Bi-Radial horn
- 60Hz-40kHz frequency response
- Model: STUDIO 520CBK
It's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now at JBL
- dual 5.25" woofer cones
- symmetrical field geometry magnet assembly
- 25- to 150-watt suggested amp power range
- Model: 570BK
That's $360 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- 25mm high frequency compression driver
- 2 horn covers and 2 port tube inserts
- 45Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- 130mm PolyPlas woofer cone
- neodymium magnet driver
- Model: STUDIO 530BK
Save $102 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- bass booster
- LED party lights
- connects to multiple devices via Bluetooth
- USB input
- Model: MX-T40/ZA
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- TWS mode
- 4 full-range units
- mid-treble enhancement
- built-in large capacity battery
- Model: FOXNOVO SL-90
Shop speakers from JBL, KEF, Jamo, Polk Audio, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured are the KEF Q350 Bookshelf Speakers for $350 ($250 off).
That's $199 under our mention from yesterday and within a buck of the lowest price we've ever seen. It's a current price low by $199. Buy Now at Costco
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 1" titanium dome LTS tweeter
- 4-1/2" long-throw woofer
- Model: 1067562
They're 75% off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by JBL via eBay.
- touch enabled controls
- up to 28 hours playback
- IPX7 water resistance
- Model: JBLENDURPEAKBLKAM
That's $15 under our mention of a factory-sealed unit yesterday, and the second-best price we've seen in any condition. (Currently it's $30 under the best factory-sealed price we could find.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by My Best Source via eBay.
- 5.8mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- earbuds can be used together or individually
- up to 32 hours of battery life
- includes 3 sizes of eartips, Type-C USB charging cable, & charging case
- Model: 125TWS
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- Available in Black.
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge
- charging case
- Model: 215TWS
It's within $3 of the lowest price we've seen and the best price we could find today by $20, although most charge $140 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- swiveling and foldable earcups
- built-in rechargeable battery
- up to 30 hours of playback
- 50mm drivers
- Bluetooth 4.2
- built-in mic
- Model: LIVE500BT
More Offers
That's $360 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- 25mm high frequency compression driver
- 2 horn covers and 2 port tube inserts
- 45Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- 130mm PolyPlas woofer cone
- neodymium magnet driver
- Model: STUDIO 530BK
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Harman Audio
|59%
|$250 (exp 1 wk ago)
|$240
|Buy Now
|JBL
|59%
|$280 (exp 9 mos ago)
|$240
|Check Price