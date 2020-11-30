New
JBL · 1 hr ago
JBL Studio 530 Bookshelf Loudspeakers
$290 $600
free shipping

It's $310 off and easily the best price we've seen for a new pair; we mentioned a refurb in August for less just $10 less.

Features
  • 45Hz to 40kHz frequency response
  • neodymium magnet driver
  • 2 horn covers and 2 port tube inserts
  • 5.25" PolyPlas cone with Symmetrical Field Geometry magnet assembly
  • Model: STUDIO 530BK
  • Expires 12/9/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
