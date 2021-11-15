That's just $3 over our all-time low and the best deal we could find by $20 today. (Most sellers charge at least $150.) Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- swiveling and foldable earcups
- built-in rechargeable battery
- up to 30 hours of playback
- 50mm drivers
- Bluetooth 4.2
- built-in mic
- Model: LIVE500BT
That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most stores charge significantly more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by JBL via eBay.
- touch enabled controls
- up to 28 hours playback
- Model: JBLENDURPEAKBLKAM
That's $15 under our mention of a factory-sealed unit yesterday, and the second-best price we've seen in any condition. (Currently it's $30 under the best factory-sealed price we could find.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by My Best Source via eBay.
- 5.8mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- earbuds can be used together or individually
- up to 32 hours of battery life
- includes 3 sizes of eartips, Type-C USB charging cable, & charging case
- Model: 125TWS
That's $30 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman Audio via eBay.
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- up to 16 hours of playback
- Bluetooth 4.1
- built-in microphone
- hands-free calling
- Model: JBL TUNE 500BT
That's the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or White.
- Sold by JBL via eBay.
- up to 21 hours of battery life with the case
- voice assistant compatible
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth
- Model: JBLT115TWSBLKAM
Save on 280 options. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $149.99 (low by $50).
Save on Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, wireless and wired headphones, floor speakers, subwoofers, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Refurb JBL Tune Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Over-ear Headphones for $59.99 ($15 less than a new model).
Save big on two dozen items in this sale, including headphones, soundbars, audio sunglasses, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified Refurb Bose Solo Soundbar II pictured for $99 ($100 off).
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
It's a savings of $5 off list and the first discount we've seen on this model. Buy Now at Amazon
- adaptive EQ
- contoured design
- up to 6-hours listening time per full charge (up to 30-hours w/ charging case)
- quick access to "Hey Siri"
- Model: MME73AM/A
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
Get extra savings when you spend $20 or more on clothing, shoes, sporting gear, and more for men, women, and kids. Over 1,900 items available. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Originals ZX 8000 Superstar Shoes for $44.99 in cart ($95 off list).
- Sold by adidas_official via eBay.
On this buy two get one free offer, you're saving $7 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by maxxilano via eBay
- In several colors (White pictured)
Save $75 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Alexa & Google Assistant compatibility
- active noise cancellation
- smart ambient technology
- 21 hours of playtime
- IPX7 waterproof
- Model: JBLREFLMININC
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman on eBay.
- Bluetooth and USB-C connectivity
- Active noise cancellation
- Model: JBLCLUB950NCBLKAM-Z
That's $35 less than you would pay at the leading big box chain store. Buy Now at Verizon
- JBL Pure Bass Sound
- 15H battery life with BT+NC and 2H recharging time
- active noise cancellation
- hands-free calls and voice assistants
- Model: JBLT750BTNCBLKAM
It's $67 under what you would pay at Amazon and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- 150W amplifier
- dual 4" PolyPlas woofer cones
- 1" high-frequency compression driver
