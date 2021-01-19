It's $10 under our December mention and the best price we could find today by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harmon via eBay.
- 8" touch screen
- Google Assistant compatibility
- 5MP camera
- 60Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: JBLLINKVIEWBLKAM
Use coupon code "EIJKWBFY" for 50% off. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available in Black.
- Sold by w-king via Amazon.
- two 25-watt drivers and double passive bass radiators
- 8,000mAh rechargeable battery
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- USB port
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- adjustable fabric carrying strap
- uses 5V 2.0A power adapter (not included)
- Model: D8
That's a savings of half off the list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Shipping varies by zip code but is around $5. Plus members get free shipping.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- 20 watts
- built-in speakerphone
- 12-hour playtime
- 270° sound
- IP67 rating
- shock-resistant exterior
- Model: MNSLATE
Apply coupon code "9ZOV7XEE" to save $42, and make this the lowest price we've seen by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bugani Direct via Amazon.
- upward-facing neckband speakers
- IPX5 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- TF card slot
- built-in mic
- Model: TBASIN2-1125-101
Apply coupon code "5QNNBPPW" to get $5 under our November mention and save $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Baosunt via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 4" full-range driver and 5" passive radiator
- Type-C charging port
- USB interface
- mic interface
- Model: M118
That's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
Save on over 500 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 in Black for $20 ($20 off).
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-Day Otterbox warranties apply.
It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at JBL
- Available in Black.
- 50mm dirvers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 32-ohms impedance
- on-ear controls with microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- detachable cable with remote and mic
- Model: E55BT
That's at least $99 less than you'd pay elsewhere.
Update: It's now $89.95. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- works in tandem with the tuned bass reflex enclosure
- flexible placement without wires
- bass reflex port design
- 300-watt amp
- Model: JBLSW10BLKAM
It's the best shipped price we could find for any color by $11, though most stores charge at least $72. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available at this price in Red or Teal.
- Available in Blue or Yellow for $44.95.
- Available in Black for $49.95 with free shipping.
- built-in MP3 player w/ touch controls
- 8 hours of wireless playback
- powers on automatically
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- IPX7 waterproof rating
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best_Deal_Today via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge
- charging case
- Model: 215TWS
