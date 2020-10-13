That's the best price we could find by $10 and a great deal for a pair of workout-approved buds in general. Buy Now at JBL
- They're available in 5 colors.
- wearable in-ear or behind-the-ear
- in-line 1-button remote with mic
- Model: JBLENDURRUN
That's $2 less than our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at JBL
- Available in several colors (Green pictured).
- 12.5mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- up to 6-hour battery life
- flat cable and single-button remote with mircophone
- Model: JBLT205BTGRNAM
Prices start at $25, save on up to 39 items including on-ear headphones, neck wearable speakers, in-ear earbuds, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
Save $25 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black, White, or Blue.
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- up to 11 hours of playback
- 32mm dynamic drivers
- Bluetooth 4.0
- Model: T460BT
Apply coupon code "PRIME" for the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at World Wide Stereo
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- 12.5mm driver
- 19 hr playback
- charging case
- Model: JBLT220TWSBLUAM
That's $112 off and the best price we could find. (Several sellers match this price but most charge over $100.) Buy Now at Amazon
- In Blue or Black.
- up to 35 hours of battery
- NFC one-touch
- noise cancellation mode
- ambient mode
- Model: WHCH710N/L
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
Save on an array of headphones in various styles from brands like JBL, Cowin, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on a variety of speakers, soundbars, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Add it to your cart to see the price drop automatically, a low by $140. Buy Now at JBL
- 6.5" woofer
- frequency response of 38Hz to 20kHz
- 8-ohms impedance
That's a savings of $50 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Available in Black.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 16Ohm impedance
- Google Assistant and Alexa compatible
- 20 hours of combined playback
Apply coupon code "PRIME" for the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at World Wide Stereo
- 16Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- 32 ohm impedance
- 50 hr play time
- Model: Club 700 BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones
