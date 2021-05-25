JBL Control X 2-Way Indoor/Outdoor Speaker Pair for $90

New
JBL · 24 mins ago
$90 $350
free shipping
That's $260 under the best price we could find for a new pair and the lowest we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at JBL
- A 1-year JBL warranty applies.
- 5.25” woofer
- 1" tweeter
- recommended amp power of 20W to 100W
- 90Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: CONTROLXBLKAM
