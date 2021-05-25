JBL Control X 2-Way Indoor/Outdoor Speaker Pair for $90
JBL · 24 mins ago
Refurb JBL Control X 2-Way Indoor/Outdoor Speaker Pair
$90 $350
That's $260 under the best price we could find for a new pair and the lowest we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at JBL

  • A 1-year JBL warranty applies.
Features
  • 5.25” woofer
  • 1" tweeter
  • recommended amp power of 20W to 100W
  • 90Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • Model: CONTROLXBLKAM
