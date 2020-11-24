That's $100 off and the best price we've seen for these over-the-ear cans. (Several stores are matching this Black Friday price.) Buy Now at JBL
- real time adaptive noise cancellation
- EQ personalization via the JBL Headphones app
- up to 45-hour playtime per charge
- Model: JBLCLUBONEBLKAM
- UPC: 050036368483
Prices start at $25, save on up to 39 items including on-ear headphones, neck wearable speakers, in-ear earbuds, portable speakers, and more.
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
Save $49 off list price.
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 5.8mm Drivers
- JBL Pure Bass Sound
- up to 4 hours of playback
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- includes charging case
- Model: JBLT120TWSBLKAM
It's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago, $10 under our July mention of a new unit, and the lowest price we've seen for these headphones in any condition (It's also $20 under what most merchants currently charge for a factory-sealed pair).
- They're available in Black.
- Sold By Deal Parade via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty is included.
- Ambient Aware function and TalkThru technology
- detachable cable with mic
- charging cable and auxiliary cable included
- Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa w/ tap operation
- 40mm drivers
- Model: 400BT
That's $10 off and the best price we've seen for this new addition to the JBL lineup.
- They're available in Black or White.
- 8.6mm drivers powered by JBL QuantumSOUND Signature
- inline voice-focus microphone
- volume slider and mic mute
- Model: QUANTUM50
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Apply coupon code "SuperEQS2H" for a savings of $17, which puts it $24 under the best price we could find.
- Sold by SuperEQ USA via Amazon.
- Available in Black at this price.
- on-ear design
- Bluetooth 5.0
- up to 25 hours playtime per charge
- 3.5mm wired input
- Model: S2
That's $112 off and tied with a Prime Day deal as the best ever price we've seen.
- They're available in Blue or Black.
- up to 35 hours of battery
- NFC one-touch
- noise cancellation mode
- ambient mode
- Model: WHCH710N/L
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
Save 10% to 60% on portable speakers, headphones, and much more.
That's $40 off and the best price we've seen for this portable speaker.
- up to 10-hours play time on full charge
- IPX7 waterproof
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3.5mm audio cable input
- Model: JBLCLIP3BLK
That's $12 under the best price we could find for a new unit.
- Sold by dealparade via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- 50mm Drivers
- Built-In Rechargeable Battery
- Up to 30 Hours of Playback
- Swiveling and Foldable Earcups
- Inline mic
- Model: JBLLIVE500BTBKAM
Save $40 off list price.
- up to 32-hour battery life
- fast pairs to your Android device with a single tap
- Pure Bass sound
That's the lowest price we could find by $60.
- Available in Black or Blue.
- includes a charging case
- 3 sizes of eartips and freebit enhancers
- featherweight aluminum construction
- IPX5 water resistant
More Offers
It's $100 under list price.
- PRO QUALITY SOUND: Youve never heard your favorite songs like this before. With Hi-Res audio, Legendary JBL Pro Sound, and a 40mm custom orange graphene driver, youll get a wide range of detail and clarity that makes every note sing.
- TUNE IT ALL OUT: Zone out of the world around you and into your music. JBL CLUB ONE bluetooth headphones feature True Adaptive Noise Cancelling that responds to the environment and adjusts in real time and adapts to you by compensating for sound leakage caused by factors like hair, eyeglasses, and head movement. The SilentNow feature allows to keep True Adaptive Noise Cancelling on without activating wireless music, so you can stay in the zone.
- POWERFUL AUDIO: Go ahead, be picky. The JBL CLUB ONE bluetooth headphones have dual aux input, so you can plug in on either side. Either way, you'll get a 3,500 mW max input and resistance to power surges.
- AMAZON ALEXA: Send a text message, tune into your favorite playlist, or find out if it's going to rain later without picking up your phone. Choose Amazon Alexa on the My JBL Headphones app, and your Voice Assistant will take it from there with a simple tap of the left earcup.
- DUAL-MICROPHONE: No more searching for peace and quiet to take a call. The dual-mic technology on the JBL CLUB ONE bluetooth headphones cancels out ambient noise when you are on a call, so you can make calls anywhere. From wire-free music, seamlessly connected thanks to Bluetooth 5.0, to hands-free calls, they keep up while you keep moving.
