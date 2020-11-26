New
JBL
JBL Cinema 610 5.1 Speaker System
$170 $400
free shipping

That's $230 off and the best price we've seen for this system in over a year. Buy Now at JBL

Features
  • 8" bass reflex 60-watt powered subwoofer
  • 4 voice-matched satellite speakers
  • dedicated center speaker
  • 38Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • Model: CINEMA610AM
