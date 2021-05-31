JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $110

It's the best price we've seen for a new unit. Most major retailers charge around $180. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available at this price in Blue, Black, and Red.
- microSD card slot
- waterproof
- volume control
- Model: JBLCHARGE4
Expires in 3 hr
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's a $42 drop from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's a low now by $45.)
Update: It's expected to ship on June 17. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- two 75mm woofers & two 20mm tweeters
- echo- and noise-cancelling microphone
- push-button access to Siri or Google Now
- up to 8 hours of playback per charge
- Model: HKOS4BLKAM
That's $5 less than you'd pay at your local Lowe's, although other major retailers charge $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hypermicrosystems via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- auto light effects
- 2.1-channel stereo
- RCA inputs
- 3.5mm output
- built-in amp
- volume, bass, & treble controls
- Model: SHTIB1060-BT
It's $69 below what you would pay directly from Microsoft. For further comparison, Microsoft charges $70 for the MicroSoft 365 1-year subscription by itself. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode 64-bit
- Model: EVC1416BK
That's $105 under the original price for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Emb-phones via eBay.
- A 90-day Emb-phones warranty applies.
- WiFi
- Bluetooth
- 2" tweeter
- 2.5" woofer
That's the best price we could find by $50. (It also ties the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
That's $85 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- A 90-day TP-Link warranty applies.
- 8 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports & 1 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port
- 8 external antennas
- 802.11ac wireless
- 3 bands at 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, & 5 GHz
- speeds up to 5400 Mb/s
- Model: C5400XR
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Power Delivery 3.0
- HDMI port
- SDHC slot
- microSDHC
- 1 USB Type-C port
- 3 USB 3.1 Type-A ports
- RJ45 ethernet port
- Model: X40030
That's $260 under the best price we could find for a new pair and the lowest we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at JBL
- A 1-year JBL warranty applies.
- 5.25” woofer
- 1" tweeter
- recommended amp power of 20W to 100W
- 90Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: CONTROLXBLKAM
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- Available in Gunmetal.
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3 sizes of ear tips
- up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge
- Model: JBLV110GABTGMLAM
It's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- Available in Black or White.
- front-panel volume control
- integrated 60-watt Class D power amplifier
- includes speaker wire, 3.5mm to RCA audio cable, & regional power cable
- Model: 104SET-BT-US
It's the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- dual 5.25" woofer
- 1” (25mm) Aluminum dome tweeter
- includes 4 feet pads & 4 metal leveling feet
- new high definition imaging (HDI) waveguide
