New
eBay · 33 mins ago
Refurb JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker
$96
free shipping

It's $44 less than buying it new from JBL. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
Features
  • microSD card slot
  • waterproof
  • volume control
  • Model: JBLCHARGE4BLKAM-Z
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay JBL
Bluetooth Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $96 Buy Now