It's $44 less than buying it new from JBL. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- microSD card slot
- waterproof
- volume control
- Model: JBLCHARGE4BLKAM-Z
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Prices start at $25, save on up to 39 items including on-ear headphones, neck wearable speakers, in-ear earbuds, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
It's an all-time low and the best price we could find by by at least $100. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- 2 75mm woofers
- 2 20mm tweeters
- microphone with access to Siri and Google Now
- up to eight hours of playback per charge
- Model: HKOS4BLKAM
That's $49 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- available in Triple Black or Luxe Silver
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- a 1-year warranty applies
- built-in voice assistants
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2
- WiFi, Bluetooth
- 360º sound
That's a low by $2, although most sellers charge $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- detachable carry strap
- up to 16 hours' battery life
- Model: SRS-XB12
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Phantom Black or Lilac.
- IPX7 waterproof
- up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge
- Model: UEWNDRBOOMBLK
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
Get this price via coupon code "PLUSVALUE" and save $40 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by eurobike17 via eBay
- Choose the aluminum wheels option for this deal
- The bike arrives mostly assembled. You need to install the front wheel, pedals, handlebar, seat and air up the tires.
- dual disc brake
- 21 gears
- 49cm frame
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
That's the best price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by World-of-Optics via eBay.
- Available in Polished Black.
- 54 mm lens socket width
- Model: OX3202-0254
Time to get your favorite "Monster Mash" on with some great October deals on speakers, headphones, and more. Prices start at around $10 after savings. Shop Now at JBL
That's a whopping $400 off and easily an all time price low. Buy Now at JBL
- dual 5.25" woofer cones
- symmetrical field geometry magnet assembly
- 25- to 150-watt suggested amp power range
- Model: 570BK
That's the best price we could find by $10 and a great deal for a pair of workout-approved buds in general. Buy Now at JBL
- They're available in 5 colors.
- wearable in-ear or behind-the-ear
- in-line 1-button remote with mic
- Model: JBLENDURRUN
That's $2 less than our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at JBL
- Available in several colors (Green pictured).
- 12.5mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- up to 6-hour battery life
- flat cable and single-button remote with mircophone
- Model: JBLT205BTGRNAM
