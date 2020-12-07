New
Crutchfield · 38 mins ago
JBL Bar 9.1-Channel Soundbar System w/ Wireless Sub, Surrounds
$900 $1,000
free shipping

That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at Crutchfield

Features
  • detachable wireless surround speakers with rechargeable batteries for flexible placement (up to 10-hour battery life)
  • 10" down-firing wireless subwoofer
  • 820W total system power
  • support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X
  • dedicated center channel for clear dialogue
  • 4K & Dolby Vision HDR pass through
  • Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, and Google Chromecast built-in
  • wall-mountable (brackets included)
  • Model: JBLBAR913DBLKAM
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Speakers Crutchfield JBL
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Crutchfield 10% -- $900 Buy Now