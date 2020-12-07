That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- detachable wireless surround speakers with rechargeable batteries for flexible placement (up to 10-hour battery life)
- 10" down-firing wireless subwoofer
- 820W total system power
- support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X
- dedicated center channel for clear dialogue
- 4K & Dolby Vision HDR pass through
- Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, and Google Chromecast built-in
- wall-mountable (brackets included)
- Model: JBLBAR913DBLKAM
-
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
While most stores do match this price, it's a great discount at half off; a savings of $100. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 70-20,000 Hz frequency response
- Built-in Bluetooth
- 2 40 watts buil-in amplifiers
- 2 racetrack-shaped drivers
- 1 USB port and 1 HDMI port
Prices start at $25, save on up to 39 items including on-ear headphones, neck wearable speakers, in-ear earbuds, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
That's the best price we could find by $16, and the lowest price we could find for it certified refurbished. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by shopdivvy via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 8-hour battery life
- 802.11n wireless
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Model: SP50-D5C
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
That's the lowest price we could find by $7, thought most stores charge $130. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Wood Grain or Black.
- Bluetooth
- optical and coaxial inputs
- adjustable volume and toggle inputs
- 4" bass and 13mm silk dome tweeter
- Model: R1280DB
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- Search for "022RXV6ABL" for the 7.2 model for $549.95 ($50 off).
- This item is out of stock until December 16, but can be ordered now at this price.
- 80W per channel into 8 ohms
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- MusicCast wireless connections
- works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control devices
- HDMI 2.1 audio/video switching (4 in, 1 out)
- supports HDR10 and HDR10+
- Ethernet port
- AM/FM tuner
- Model: RX-V4ABL
Save on a variety of open box, scratch & dent, and closeout items. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the JBL HDI-1600 Bookshelf Speaker in Satin Walnut for $684 ($216 off).
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
Save $50 on Sonos speakers, up to $100 off select DJI drones, up to $1,500 off TVs, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
Shop a range of discounted LCD projectors. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Epson Home Cinema 2250 3-LCD 1080p Streaming Home Theater Projector with Wi-Fi for $699.99 ($300 off).
They're a low today by $10 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- 50mm dirvers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 32-ohms impedance
- on-ear controls with microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- Model: JBLE55BT
It's $2 under our May mention, the lowest price we could find by $7, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by techlordz via eBay.
- handsfree calling
- touch controls
- up to 8 hours of playback
- IPX7 waterproof rating
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- It is due in stock on December
1213, but can still be ordered at this price.
- surround sound
- echo cancelling mic
- memory foam ear cushions
- 3.5mm and USB adapter connections
- Model: JBLQUANTUM300BLKAM
- UPC: 050036369596
That's $10 off and the best price we've seen for this new addition to the JBL lineup. Buy Now at JBL
- They're available in Black or White.
- 8.6mm drivers powered by JBL QuantumSOUND Signature
- inline voice-focus microphone
- volume slider and mic mute
- Model: QUANTUM50
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Crutchfield
|10%
|--
|$900
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register