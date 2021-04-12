New
JBL · 1 hr ago
$100 $350
free shipping
It's $250 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at JBL
Features
- 5.25” woofer
- 1" tweeter
- recommended amp power of 20W to 100W
- 90Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: CONTROLXBLKAM
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
JBL · 1 wk ago
JBL Studio 220 4" Bookshelf Speakers (Pair)
$150 $300
free shipping
You'd pay $100 more at other retailers. Buy Now at JBL
Tips
- In Black.
Features
- 60 Hz-22 kHz Frequency response
- 8 Ohms
- 20 -125W Maximum recommended amplifier power
- Model: STUDIO220BKAM
Crutchfield · 6 days ago
Harman Kardon Enchant 800 8-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar w/ Multibeam
$280 $700
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Crutchfield
Features
- frequency response: 76Hz to 20,000Hz
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Crutchfield · 6 days ago
Klipsch Reference R-15PM Bluetooth Powered Speaker Pair
$249 $499
free shipping
It's $250 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield
Features
- 62Hz to 24kHz frequency response
- 5.25" woofer
- 1" tweeter
- integrated phono pre-amp
- USB Type-B input
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
- remote control
- Model: 1062681
Adorama · 5 days ago
Klipsch Reference Premiere Atmos Floorstanding Speaker Pair
$699 $2,098
free shipping
That's $1,399 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- two 8" Cerametallic cone woofers
- 1" titanium tweeter
- frequency response of 32Hz to 25kHz
- Model: RP-280FA
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Donner 3" Near Field Studio Monitor Pair
$89 $99
free shipping
Clip the 10% off on-page coupon for a low by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Donner Direct via Amazon.
Features
- 80Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- 3" (Dyna3) woven woofer
- 1" silk-dome tweeter
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: EC1305-SC-DE
eBay · 1 wk ago
Certified Refurb JBL Quantum 200 Over-Ear Headset
$45 $60
free shipping
That's $12 below the best price we could find for a new one.
Update: The price has increased to $44.99. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
Features
- 3.5mm Jack
- Bluetooth
- Model: QUANT200BK
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|JBL
|71%
|$100 (exp 1 hr ago)
|$100
|Buy Now
|eBay
|$100 (exp 2 wks ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register