J.A. Henckels International Silvercap 14-Piece Knife Block Set for $72 in cart
Macy's · 1 hr ago
J.A. Henckels International Silvercap 14-Piece Knife Block Set
$72 in cart $90
free shipping

That's $13 under last week's outright mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $18, although most sellers charge at least $100.) Buy Now at Macy's

  • Add this to your cart to see this price.
  • stainless steel blades
  • ergonomic molded handles
  • includes 3" paring knife, 4" paring knife, 5" serrated utility knife, 5" santoku knife, 8" bread knife, 8" chef's knife, 6 steak knives, kitchen shears, and storage block
  • Model: 13581-001
  • Expires 8/6/2021
