That's $6 under our January mention, the lowest price we could find by $8 today, and it's the second best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- paring knife, serrated utility knife, Santoku knife, utility knife, bread knife, and chef's knife
- 6 steak knives, kitchen shears, and honing steel
- full tang stainless steel blades
- hardwood storage block
- triple-rivet handles
- dishwasher safe
- Model: 17571-015
-
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- includes 8" chef's knife, 5.5" serrated utility knife, and 4" paring knife
- single-piece precision-stamped stainless steel blades
- ergonomic triple-rivet handles
- dishwasher safe
- Model: 17552-000
It's really strong price for a 16-piece set. Buy Now at IKEA
- Opt for in-store pickup (availability varies by zip code) to avoid the $5 shipping fee
- four of each pictured utensil
Save $12 when you apply coupon code "R8VVLZVX". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JH2017 via Amazon.
- non-slip base
- restore, grind, polish, and hone
- includes mini knife sharpener for portability
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HomeGoods Solutions via Amazon.
- 8" chef's knife, 8" bread knife, 8" slicing knife, 4" paring knife, and 5" utility knife with sheaths
- stainless steel blades with nonstick coating
- ergonomic handles with soft grip
- cutting board with handle
- knife sharpener
Apply coupon code "YENBSYRY" for a savings of $42. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Best Gift Trading Co. via Amazon.
- 8" chef's knife
- 8" bread knife
- 7" santoku knife
- 5" utility knife
- 3" paring knife
- Model: 12C27
Over 24,000 items are discounted, with women's pants starting from $5, men's jackets starting from $25, and appliances starting from $70. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 to get free shipping.
Apply coupon code "SPRING" to save $149 to $248 on each of these items. Shop Now at Macy's
- The discounts, with prices after code "SPRING":
- Backpack for $76.49 ($149 off)
- Weekender Boarding Bag for $84.99 ($165 off)
- 21" Hardside Carry-On Spinner Suitcase for $84.99 ($165 off)
- 25" Hardside Spinner Suitcase for $101.99 ($198 off)
- 28" Hardside Spinner Suitcase for $127.49 ($248 off)
- In several colors (Ash pictured).
That's the best we've seen and a low by $9. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
- Available in several colors (Steel pictured).
Three styles are available from Marc New York (pictured), Club Room, and Geoffrey Beene. Buy Now at Macy's
- You can add a belt for $21.99.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Macy's
|62%
|--
|$94
|Buy Now
|Bed Bath & Beyond
|$100 (exp 2 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register