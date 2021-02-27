New
Ace Hardware · 39 mins ago
Irwin Door Lock Installation Kit
$17 $23
pickup

That's a savings of $6 off list, and the lowest price we could find by at least a buck (without having to wait until early March). Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. It's free to join.)
Features
  • carbon hole saws
  • adjustable for both 2-3/8" and 2-3/4" backsets
  • includes router bit and hinge and bolt plate templates
  • self-centering jig
  • Model: 3111001
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Home Improvement Ace Hardware Irwin
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware 27% -- $17 Buy Now
Amazon   $19 (exp 2 hrs ago) -- Check Price