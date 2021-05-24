Ironton Mini Air Mover Carpet/Floor Blower for $65

That's $25 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $12.99 shipping fee. (Stock varies by ZIP code.)
- 1/8 HP induction motor that generates 500 CFM
- 6.5" fan diameter
- 3 speeds & 4 drying positions
- built-in outlets
- 10-foot wraparound cord
- Model: 52724
Shop discounts on 70 exhaust and drum fans, air movers, evaporative coolers, and more. Plus, coupon code "274196" knocks an extra $20 off $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Strongway Oscillating Wall-Mount Fan for $89.99 via code "274196." It's a $40 savings.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by unit.
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and shipped by iLIVING USA via Amazon.
- Weather-resistant shutters
- Variable speed
- Model: ILG8SF10V
Use coupon code "FT6D2DUE" for 40% off (a savings of $12). Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or White.
- Sold by Xinchuagke via Amazon.
- 3 speeds
- fans rotate 360°
- separates into two individual fans
- two 2,000mAh batteries on each side
- USB charging
Clip the 30% off on page coupon to save $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by WSS-Store via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- 0° to 120° adjustable angle
- 3 speeds
- foldable
- low noise
- humidifying spray
- night light
- Model: HOQ1675284016109ZY
That's a great price for a kit of this size, and $7 less than you'd pay for an almost-identical set elsewhere. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $9.36 shipping fee.
- includes slotted, Phillips, star, square, precision, offset screwdrivers, nut drivers, a ratchet handle, and 60 bits
- Model: 64768
Save on hundreds of items including welding supplies, safety equipment, power tools, and more. Plus, get an additional $20 discount on orders of $100 or more when you apply code "274196." Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping charges.
- Pictured is the Powerhorse 3,200-PSI Gas Pressure Washer for $279.99 after code ($110 off).
Shop discounts on a huge selection of products. Save on outdoor seating starting from $15, hammocks from $30, umbrellas from $45, sets from $95, garden bridges from $110, storage from $120, and more. On top of heavy of these heavy discounts, apply code "274196" to save an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Some items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping charges, which vary.
- Pictured is the Leigh Country Tete-A-Tete Glider with Table for $189.99 ($20 off).
Apply coupon code "274196" to save $45 off list. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose store pickup to avoid delivery charges, which start around $126.
- steel frame
- wheel fenders
- coupler assembly w/ safety chain
- tail lights, turn signals, and side running lights
- Model: 37560
That's at least $5 under what you'd pay for a similar dolly elsewhere. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge shipping fees.
- 3" casters
- carpet on ends
- 1,000-lb. capacity
- Model: 73348
Apply coupon code "274196" to get this price and save $80 off list. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- wrench lengths range from 16 3/4" to 23 1/2"
- storage pouch
- Model: 34729
Apply coupon code "276120" to save. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Apply coupon code "276120" to
- multi-position side handle
- includes pads & bonnets to wax & polish
- Model: 61460
Save $35 off list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $32.75 shipping charge.
- tubular steel frame with powder-coat finish
- 10" pneumatic tires & solid steel axles
- holds 300 feet of 5/8" hose
- Model: 41726
