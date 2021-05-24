Ironton Mini Air Mover Carpet/Floor Blower for $65
Northern Tool · 43 mins ago
Ironton Mini Air Mover Carpet/Floor Blower
$65 $70
That's $25 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $12.99 shipping fee. (Stock varies by ZIP code.)
Features
  • 1/8 HP induction motor that generates 500 CFM
  • 6.5" fan diameter
  • 3 speeds & 4 drying positions
  • built-in outlets
  • 10-foot wraparound cord
  • Model: 52724
  • Code "276120"
