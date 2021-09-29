That's a savings of $20 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Northern Tool via eBay
- converts an angle grinder into a metal-cutting chop saw
- heavy-duty cast iron base
- holds 4-1/2" & 5" angle grinders
- Model: 61454
-
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
It's $65 under list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- 10-amp, 120-volt motor
- up to 435 SFPM cutting speed
- 5" x 5" deep cutting capacity
- built-in LED light
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- two 3-1/2" power bits
- three 1-3/4" nut drivers
- two insert bit holders
- 2" socket adapter
- 32 1" insert bits
- 10 2" power bits
- Model: A-98348
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes two 1.5Ah batteries, charger, bag, and 22-piece titanium drill bit kit
- Model: P215K1-AR2042
Save on circular saws, drills, miter saws, sanders, and more. 25 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
You'd pay $15 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by buildinc via eBay
- In Bronze
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $17.44 shipping charge.
- carrying handle & lock
- 400-lbs. weight capacity
- powder-coated steel frame
- legs have adjustable height
- measures 48" L x 24" W x 21" H
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|44%
|--
|$25
|Buy Now
|Northern Tool
|$25 (exp 5 hrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register