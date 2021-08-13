Ironton Angle Grinder Holder for $25

Save $20 off list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- converts an angle grinder into a metal-cutting chop saw
- heavy-duty cast iron base
- holds 4-1/2" & 5" angle grinders
- Model: 61454
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Third-party sellers via eBay and Amazon charge up to $50 for this bare tool. Buy Now at Home Depot
- five speed settings
- 12 accessories
- Model: PRT100B
Clip the 30% off on page coupon and apply code "Y2XH5OFR" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Orange pictured).
- Sold and shipped by Tools for Convenience via Amazon.
- metal handle
- laser guide
- 3,500rpm motor
- 6 blades
- 90° and 45° bevel cutting
- Model: TCS115A
That's $10 under our January mention, $70 off, and the best we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Perfect Combo Kit for all your DIY and professional needs
- Includes: 4 Tools, 2 Batteries, Charger, Bag, and Accessories
- Compatible with all batteries in the RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ System
- Batteries: Easily snaps into place and detaches with quick-release easy-access latches
- Charger: Compatible with RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Model: P1818
- UPC: 033287186242
Over 275 items are discounted, including mechanic's tool sets, hammers, socket sets, screwdriver sets, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location and item.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee 11-in-1 Screwdriver for $7.99. ($3 under local stores)
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- one folding knife, one utility knife
Save on a range of gear suited for a storm at Jurassic Park: lighting, bungee cords, fuel cans, extension cords, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location and item.
That's a $750 savings off list price. Plus, this orders qualifies for $50 Northern Tool gift card when you apply coupon code "277391". Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $13.74 shipping charge.
- for sanitation and disinfection of high-traffic public places
- Model: 101519
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $17.44 shipping charge.
- carrying handle & lock
- 400-lbs. weight capacity
- powder-coated steel frame
- legs have adjustable height
- measures 48" L x 24" W x 21" H
