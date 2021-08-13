Ironton Angle Grinder Holder for $25
New
Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Ironton Angle Grinder Holder
$25 $45
free shipping

Save $20 off list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Features
  • converts an angle grinder into a metal-cutting chop saw
  • heavy-duty cast iron base
  • holds 4-1/2" & 5" angle grinders
  • Model: 61454
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Power Tools Northern Tool Ironton
Under $25 Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Northern Tool 44% -- $25 Buy Now