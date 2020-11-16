New
Northern Tool · 27 mins ago
Ironton 40" x 48" 1,060-lb. Capacity Steel Utility Trailer Kit
$290 w/ $25 Northern Tool GC $330
pickup

Use coupon code "273542" to get a $25 Northern Tool Gift Card for a total savings of $65. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Choose store pickup to avoid the $148.23 truck delivery fee.
Features
  • steel frame
  • wheel fenders
  • coupler assembly w/ safety chain
  • tail lights, turn signals, and side running lights
  • Model: 37560
  • Code "273542"
  • Published 27 min ago
