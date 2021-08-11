Intex Mini Frame Pool for $19

That's the best deal we could find by $2, but most stores charge $30 or more. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $9.49 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- measures 48" x 48" x 12"
- holds 89 gallons of water
- includes padded, horizontal beams, drain plug, and repair patch kit
- Model: 57173EP
Published 1 hr ago
It's $185 below list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 12-ft. x 3-ft.
- impact and abrasion-resistant
- integrated drain plug
- 3 chamber construction
- Model: 68309EP
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- universal fit
- weather resistant
- glow-in-the-dark fill level lines
- Model: GM212
Apply coupon code "HHD4HW3M" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Seaniffer via Amazon.
- includes fishing hooks, weights, jig heads, O-rings, barrel swivels, fastlock snaps, fishing beads, and space beans
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available at this price in Red.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 76-can capacity
- insulated with Ultratherm foam
- Model: 50108
Apply coupon code "UEY2OSW8" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue.
- Sold by Lrkwxk via Amazon.
- waterproof
- anti-deflation
- includes carry bag
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
Save on hundreds of open-box models from brands including Samsung, LG, and Sony, with stock varying by ZIP code. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the open-box Toshiba 43LF621U21 43" 4K LED Smart HDTV (2020) for $231.99 ($18 less than new).
- No warranty info is available.
Save on refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and more from big brands like Samsung, LG, and GE. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Samsung 23 cu. ft. Counter Depth Side-by-Side WiFi Refrigerator for $1,259.99 ($140 off).
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, iPads, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- Students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is sign up.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $4, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping.
It's $40 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Spreetail via Amazon.
- includes cartridge & hoses
- 1,000-gallons per hour pump flow rate
- suitable for Intex pools up to 6,000-gal w/ 1.25in (32mm) diameter hose fitting
- Model: 28637EG
